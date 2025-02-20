Strict security measures in place at Shaheed Minar: DMP commissioner | University News

Addressing a security briefing in Dhaka regarding preparations for International Mother Language Day, Sajjat Ali urged visitors to adhere to the designated timings and maintain discipline while paying tribute at the monument.

Reassuring that there is no security threat, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali today said that multi-tier security measures have been put in place at the Central Shaheed Minar ahead of February 21.

He said that floral tributes will be organised in three phases, with VVIPs and VIPs laying flowers from 12:01am to 12:40am.

To avoid inconvenience, the general people have been requested not to arrive during this period.

The Palashi Gate near Dhaka University will be opened for public entry at 12:40am.

Addressing a security briefing in Dhaka regarding preparations for International Mother Language Day, Sajjat Ali urged visitors to adhere to the designated timings and maintain discipline while paying tribute at the monument.

Police personnel will remain on high alert until 2:00pm on February 21. While law enforcement authorities will remain vigilant, visitors are advised to take responsibility for their personal belongings such as mobile phones and wallets. A mobile police unit will be stationed within a one-kilometre radius to respond to any emergencies.

The commissioner also dismissed concerns about security risks posed by top criminals on bail, stating that they are not associated with the Shaheed Minar event. Additionally, there is no threat of militant attacks.

He emphasised that law and order have significantly improved, with police officers working with heightened morale.

To further enhance security, seven designated points around the Shaheed Minar will be barricaded between 8:00pm and 9:00pm tonight.

Meanwhile, DMP has issued specific route guidelines for the public paying homage at the Central Shaheed Minar on International Mother Language Day.

According to a DMP media release, attendees are advised to follow these designated routes.

The prescribed route to get to the Shaheed Minar is through Palashi intersection – Sculpture intersection – Jagannath Hall intersection, while the exit route will be via Ramna intersection – Doel Chattar. Diversions will be enforced at Shahbagh intersection, Nilkhet intersection, Shahidullah Hall intersection, Chankharpul intersection, Palashi intersection, and Bakshibazar intersection to ensure smooth movement and security.

Authorities have called on the public to follow these instructions to facilitate an orderly and safe tribute at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Source: The Daily Star