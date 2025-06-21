Students block road at Natun Bazar over expulsion of 26 fellows from UIU | University News

Students block road at Natun Bazar over expulsion of 26 fellows from UIU

As a result of the blockade, vehicular movement from Kuril Bishwa Road towards Badda remained halted on one side of the road.

A group of students from United International University (UIU) blocked the main road in the capital’s Bhatara Natun Bazar area on Saturday morning, protesting the expulsion of 26 final-year honours students.

But, traffic in the opposite direction—from Badda to Kuril Bishwa Road—remains unaffected.

Talking to UNB, officer-in-charge of Bhatara Police Station, Rakibul Hasan, said around 25 to 30 students occupied the road after 8am, demanding the withdrawal of the expulsion orders.

According to the OC, the university expelled the students after they received very low marks in their final honours examinations, raising concerns that they might not be able to pass in future attempts.

The protesting students claim the expulsions were arbitrary and are calling for both the withdrawal of the decision and administrative action against the university authorities.

Law enforcement officials are currently monitoring the situation.

Source:UNB