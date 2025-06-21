Students of UIU created road blockade at Natun Bazar | University News

However, since 20 May online classes have started that was rejected by a group of students who want direct class in the campus ensuring administrative transparency.

The pupils of the United International University ( UIU) have blocked the roads at Natunbazar area to press home several of their demands including the withdrawal of expulsion order.

Police baton charged the agitating students to disperse them that has created a tense situation in the area. The students have taken to the streets ( 21 June) since 8o’clock in the morning creating obstacles hugely in the traffic movement. Additional law enforcement have already been deployed there.

The people concerned inform that eleven administrative officers including the VC of the university resigned following the movement of the students on 26 and 27 April in the campus. At this the authorities declared closure of the University for Sine Die.

However, since 20 May online classes have started that was rejected by a group of students who want direct class in the campus ensuring administrative transparency.

The students’ allegation against the university is the authorities have ignored their 13-points demands for long time. They, on the other hand, have warned the students to expel agitating students and investigate their case instead.

An open letter issued from the Trustee Board for students telling the students who want to leave the university by 26 May will get back their full tuition fee. However, the students against whom there are allegations may have to face punitive measures if they don’t leave the university within this stipulated time.

One student writes in one of his facebook posts that time has come to stand beside the students who sacrificed their lives for the country and people. We will not stop our demonstration until illegal expulsion orders are not cancelled.

On the other hand, UGC informs that to resume the university activities they have maintained communication with the Trustee Board and the Ministry of Education.

Mention can be made that UIU , one of the topmost private universities of the country, was established in 2003 with the patronage of United Group. The university is located at Madani Avenue adjacent to Gulshan, Badda which offers higher education in the field of science, technology, business education and social science.