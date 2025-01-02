Students block ULAB campus demanding VC’s resignation

Under the notices, two students were placed on ‘disciplinary probation’ while a formal warning was given to the other for drawing graffiti inside the campus.

The students of University Of Liberal Arts Bangladesh on Wednesday evening blocked the main entrance to the campus, demanding vice-chancellor Imran Rahman to resign.

The students protesting under the banner of Students Against Fascism continued blocking the entrance during filing of this report at 9:00pm.

Pressing for a five-point demand charter, the students began their protests about 12 noon with chanting slogans, drawing graffiti and holding a sit-in. Later at about 6:00pm they blocked the entrance when the administration refused to submit to their demands, confining the teachers and staff, including the vice-chancellor, inside the campus.

Their five-point demand is: the vice-chancellor must resign; the trustee members who ‘collaborated with the fascist regime’ and ‘accused of corruption’ must be removed; all the members of the disciplinary committee and proctorial body must resign admitting to their taking anti-student decisions; the university’s code of conduct must undergo logical reforms based on opinions from all stakeholders, including students; and all the repressive provisions from the university’s rules and regulations must be abolished.

‘Some of the faculty members as representatives of the VC discussed with us but refused our demands. Now the students have blocked the entrance until the VC resigns’ said Ummay Humaira Safa, a protester who is studying media studies and journalism at ULAB in late evening on the day. The student protest began after the university issued notices to three students on December 29.

Under the notices, two students were placed on ‘disciplinary probation’ while a formal warning was given to the other for drawing graffiti inside the campus.

Amid the protest the university on Tuesday withdrew the disciplinary probation through a notice from vice-chancellor Imran Rahman published on their website on December 31.

Source: Newage