Students demand resumption of JU Math, Physical Sciences Faculty's construction works | University News

A group of students of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Faculty at Jahangirnagar University (JU) today demanded an immediate resumption of the ongoing construction work of their faculty building which has been halted due to protests by a group of left-leaning student activists.

They made the demand at a press conference around 5 pm at the faculty premises of the university. The students expressed their frustration over the obstruction, calling the interruption 'unjustified' and harmful to their academic environment.

They urged the university administration to take necessary steps to ensure the continuation of the construction project without further delay.

source : BSS