Students demand resumption of JU Math, Physical Sciences Faculty's construction works | University News

Students demand resumption of JU Math, Physical Sciences Faculty's construction works

Dainikshiksha English Desk
University 02/07/2025 10:02 amPublished:
A group of students of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Faculty at Jahangirnagar University (JU) today demanded an immediate resumption of the ongoing construction work of their faculty building which has been halted due to protests by a group of left-leaning student activists.

They made the demand at a press conference around 5 pm at the faculty premises of the university. The students expressed their frustration over the obstruction, calling the interruption 'unjustified' and harmful to their academic environment.

They urged the university administration to take necessary steps to ensure the continuation of the construction project without further delay.

The delay is affecting our academic progress and laboratory facilities. We need proper infrastructure for supporting our studies," said Mohammad Al Mahi, vice-president of Statistics and Data Science Students' Union, during the briefing.

source : BSS

