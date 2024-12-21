Students’ demo protests at attack on Bangladesh mission in India

Since the incident, various political and social groups had organised protest programmes, including rallies and processions, across Bangladesh.

A group of madrassah students under the banner of Bangladesh Tisri Insaf marched in the Purana Paltan area in Dhaka on Friday protesting at the December 2 attack on Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission office in Agartala of India.

After jumma prayers at Baitul Mukarram in the Paltan area, the group brought out a procession from the mosque’s north gate. The protesters marched towards the Paltan intersection before returning to the mosque.

During the procession, the participants chanted slogans condemning the attack on Bangladesh’s diplomatic office in India.

They also urged people to boycott Indian products.

The attack on the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala of Tripura, on December 2 was allegedly carried out by a group called the Hindu Sangharsh Samiti. The incident compelled Bangladesh to shut its assistant high commission office for an indefinite period.

Since the incident, various political and social groups had organised protest programmes, including rallies and processions, across Bangladesh.

On December 2, the external affairs ministry of the Indian Government condemned the attack, describing it as disgraceful and unacceptable.

The next day, The Times of India reported that the Tripura police had arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in the attack. Four police personnel were also suspended for failing to prevent the breach of the diplomatic establishment.

Source: Newage