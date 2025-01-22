Students' Front calls for people's unity, education reforms

They made the remarks at the organisation's 41st anniversary progr Anti-Vialance Enis Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University.

SOCIALIST Students Front. left-leaning student wing of the Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist on Tuesday called for people's unity to abolish fascism

Leaders of the wing and party also demanded Forms in education to make the youths politically

conscious of true liberation.

They made the remarks at the organisations 41st anniversary programme Anti-Violence Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University.

The party's coordinator. Masud Rana, said that fascism was not established by a particular party bout it had its economic foundation

Talking about abolishing fascism and calling for people's unity, Masud satd. Liberating from fascism is impossible without united struggle against the capitalist imperialist

He said that youth must organisе movements grounded in culture, values and proper political ideals for a true liberation.

The front's general secretary Rafiqujjaman Farid, said Divisive politics will not distract people from their real life crisis. The interim government understand this said Farid

The wing's president Salman Siddiqui demanded immediate formation of Education Reform Com mission and cancellation of undemocratic decision to ban student politics and rallies in different educational institutions.

Source: newage