Students recreate Siraj Sikder’s graffiti on DU campus

A group of students of Dhaka University on early Wednesday recreated the distorted graffiti of freedom fighter and Maoist leader Sirajul Huq Sikder, better known as Siraj Sikder, on a wall on the university campus.

They started the recreation work on a wall adjacent to the university library on Tuesday evening and completed the work on early Wednesday.

A student involved in the initiative told New Age, ‘We originally painted the graffiti, but it was erased due to a controversial post. Now, we are recreating it.’

Nayeem Uddin, a student of the DU anthropology department said, ‘After the mass uprising, those who admire the politics of comrade Siraj Sikder spontaneously created the graffiti as a protest against the fascism of the ousted Awami League.’

Later, a group erased the graffiti of Siraj Sikder over a Facebook post of Bangladesh Chhatra Union DU unit president Meghmallar Bosu, he added

He further explained that, however, they kept Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image intact, but clearly disrespected a revolutionary leader Siraj Sikder who stood for workers, peasants, students, indigenous people, and all oppressed communities.

Highlighting Siraj Sikder’s ideology, Nayem said, ‘His politics revolved around opposition to imperialism, Indian expansionism and capitalism.’

‘Those who uphold the ideals of resisting imperialism, expansionism and the domination of the capitalist class by supporting the rights of workers, peasants, intellectuals and national minority communities have taken the initiative to restore this graffiti.’

Earlier, a group of DU students on early Saturday distorted and threw shoes at graffiti of Siraj Sikder on a wall on DU campus that garnered widespread criticism and protests from left-leaning activists.

Siraj Sikder was one of the organisers of the War of Independence in 1971 and a founder of Purba Banglar Sarbahara Party.

In 1975, he was killed in the custody of the Jatiya Rakkhi Bahini, an elite para-military force formed on February 8, 1972 by the government led by the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Source: newage