Students stage sit-in at Shahbagh to protest violence against women | Miscellaneous News

Students stage sit-in at Shahbagh to protest violence against women

The students arrived in small processions and gathered in front of the National Museum with placards and banners at 11: 30 am and chanting various slogans.

Students from 20 colleges in the capital staged a demonstration at Shahbagh on Tuesday, demanding the highest punishment for perpetrators of violence including rape against women.

The students arrived in small processions and gathered in front of the National Museum with placards and banners at 11: 30 am and chanting various slogans.

Law enforcement agencies took position in and around Shahbagh to maintain discipline.

They were chanting slogans like "Who are we? We are Achia!", "Justice, justice, we want justice!", "Death penalty for rapists", "No place for rapists in our golden Bengal."

Around 1:00 pm, the protesting students blocked Shahbagh Road but cleared it within 15 minutes and returned to the museum.

The students said they withdrew the road blockade considering public inconvenience during Ramadan.

Source: UNB