Students suffer as nctb fails to deliver books

Despite initial assurances of distributing all 40.15 crore free textbooks by January 31, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has so far delivered 15 crore textbooks, or 37 percent of the total, leaving students, parents, and teachers frustrated.

Even two weeks into the new academic year, primary and secondary students across the country have not been able to fully start academic activities, with 25.15 crore or 63 percent of the required textbooks remaining undelivered.

These include around 75 percent of the 9.19 crore primary school books, and 30 percent of the nearly 31 crore secondary school books, according to NCTB officials.

The NCTB attributed the delay to a series of challenges, including curriculum change, supply chain disruption, and printing mismanagement. In September, the NCTB reverted to the 2012 curriculum, requiring revisions to 441 textbooks. This time-intensive process and a delay in the re-tendering process, coupled with political changeover and instability after protests over quotas, further delayed the distribution.

"Several presses took on more work than they could handle, and the supply chain of paper was poorly managed," NCTB Chairman Prof AKM Reazul Hassan told the media. He alleged that many presses printed guidebooks while printing textbooks, causing more delay.

Students of secondary-level schools suffered the most due to the delay, report our correspondents.

For example, in Chattogram, only 13.8 percent of the required 1.7 crore textbooks for secondary students have been delivered. At Government Collegiate School, students of classes 6, 7, and 9 received only Bangla, English, and mathematics books while students of classes 5, 8, and 10 are yet to receive any book.

The school's headteacher Rehana Akhtar vented her frustration over the delay, saying, "Students are falling behind."

In Barishal, just 8.8 percent of the secondary-level textbooks have reached the schools. A parent, Mushtaq Ahmed, said, "How can class 10 students prepare for exams with only three out of 10 textbooks? This is ruining their future."

The crisis has severely impacted Rangpur as well, where only 12 percent of the secondary-level textbooks have been delivered. Vocational and commerce students in this division did not receive any.

Requesting anonymity, a teacher from Dinajpur Zilla School said a large number of students, particularly from class 6, have yet to receive their textbooks. "We have been in constant contact with the relevant department, but there is no clear timeline for when the books will be available."

In the absence of official textbooks, many students are resorting to alternatives. Shahriar, a ninth-grade student at Dinajpur Zilla School, said he started studying last year's textbooks. Many have downloaded the books from the NCTB website.

Correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report

Source: BSS