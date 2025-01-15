State University of Bangladesh organizes media talent hunt competition

The competition will be conducted entirely online, enabling participants from any region of the country to join within the specified timeline.

The Journalism, Communication, and Media Studies Department of the State University is organizing the Media Talent Hunt Competition to discover new talent in media, communication, and journalism, The ten-day competition will commence tomorrow (January 16) and continue until January 25.

Participants who demonstrate outstanding talent and skills will have the opportunity to pursue a four-year Honors program at the Journalism, Communication, and Media Studies Department with up to 100 percent scholarship. Additionally, all participants will be eligible for admission waivers ranging from 10 percent to 100 percent, based on their merit and performance, said a press release on Wednesday.

The competition will be conducted entirely online, enabling participants from any region of the country to join within the specified timeline. Eligible participants include HSC graduates with an interest in media, communication, and journalism or those working as mainstream or local journalists, it added.

Scholarships will be awarded based on proficiency in areas such as news reporting, digital media, content creation, video production, photography, and social media strategies. However, students availing of this special offer will not be eligible for other university waivers.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, Head of the Journalism, Communication, and Media Studies Department, said, “The dynamics of media are constantly evolving with advancements in information and communication technology, including the latest addition, artificial intelligence. Our goal is to enhance the media and communication skills of young individuals, empowering them in their professional lives.

This competition aims to showcase young talent and develop skilled human resources capable of addressing future technological challenges, he added. For more information, please visit the Journalism Department’s social media page. Participation link: https://shorturl.at/GP6a1