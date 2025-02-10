Supradip Chakma for quality education of hill people | Miscellaneous News

"Quality education system is very important for the students of the Chittagong Hill Tracts,"

Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma today called for ensuring quality education for the hill people.

The adviser said this while addressing a foundation stone-laying ceremony of the construction project of "Rangamati Parbotto Zila Parishad Abasik College" funded by the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs as the chief guest in Rangapani Hatchery area in the district.

The college will play an important role in improving the quality of education in the hill areas, he remarked. "This college aims to teach an English curriculum besides Bengali to further strengthen the foundation of English among the students," he added.

Rangamati Hill District Council Chairman Kajal Talukder, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Rangamati University of Science and Technology Atiqur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of the district Mohammad Habib Ullah, Zone Commander of Rangamati Sadar Zone Lieutenant Colonel Ershad Hossain and Superintendent of Police Dr SM Farhad Hossain attended the ceremony, among others.

The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs provided an initial grant of Taka three crore for the construction project of 'Rangamati Parbotto Zila Parishad Abasik College'.

