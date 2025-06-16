Surprise your father with mobile recharge thru Nagad | Miscellaneous News

Starting from 15 June to 21 June 2025, customers can participate in the ‘Hello Baba’ campaign by recharging a minimum of BDT 100 to their father's mobile number using the Nagad app or by dialing *167#.

Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Postal Department, has come up with a campaign titled ‘Hello Baba’ on the occasion of World Father’s Day.

To add extra joy to this Father’s Day, Nagad offers exciting gifts for participants.

To participate in the campaign, a Nagad user needs to recharge his or her father’s number with at least BDT 100. Each day, five winners will receive a BDT 1,000 gift, and at the end of the campaign, one lucky winner will get a surprise home visit from renowned actor Fazlur Rahman Babu.

Nagad always looks to make special days even more memorable for its customers. Just like every year, this time too, Nagad brings this heartwarming campaign where one lucky winner will get a chance to meet and chat with popular actor Fazlur Rahman Babu along with their father. Nagad believes that being part of such joyful moments with its users is one of the reasons it has become one of the most popular MFS providers in the country in such a short period.

To participate in this campaign, the customer’s Nagad account must be active and fully profiled, and the recharged number must belong to their father. Each selected winner will be eligible for a gift only once during the campaign period.