SUST begins 2-day training for security personnel | University News

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology administration organised a two-day training programme for enhancing awareness and professional skills of security personnel to ensure discipline and safety on the campus.

Acting vice-chancellor of the university Professor Md Sajedul Karim inaugurated the programme as chief guest on the campus in Sylhet on Friday.

Professor Sajedul Karim urged the security personnel to be sincere in assigned responsibilities properly on the campus.

‘You should maintain a friendly relationship with the students. Because, they will be the first to stand by you when needed,’ he said.

Professor Sajedul also asked the security personnel to inform the security supervisor immediately if they came to see any unexpected situation on the campus.

Among others, SUST treasurer Professor Md Ismail Hossain, proctor Md Mokhlasur Rahman, acting registrar Kalam Ahmed Chowdhury and SUST Institutional Quality Assurance Cell additional director Professor Abdul Hamid addressed the inaugural session of the programme, which was coordinated by additional registrar AFM Miftaul Haque.

Source: Newage