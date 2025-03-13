SUST cancels quotas in admission test | University News

SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A M. Sarwaruddin Chowdhury said that all quotas were suspended with everyone's consent.

The authorities of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have cancelled all types of quotas for first-year undergraduate admissions.

This decision was made during the university's 180th Academic Council meeting on Wednesday.

SUST Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A M. Sarwaruddin Chowdhury said that all quotas were suspended with everyone's consent.

Discussions, however, were underway to keep some reasonable quotas. A final decision will be made based on the recommendations of the admission committee.

The university offers 1,671 seats across 28 departments. Of these, 985 are in the Faculty of Science (A Unit), and 581 are in the Faculty of Social Sciences and Commerce (B Unit). Previously, there were several reserved quotas: 28 for freedom fighters, 28 for Minority Ethnic/Nationality/Harijan-Dalit groups, 14 for disabled students, 20 for dependents, 5 for tea workers, and 10 for BKSP (Players).

Earlier, students staged multiple protests—including on December 10, last year, January 4, this year, and a human chain on Tuesday—demanding the abolition of what they called unreasonable quotas in the admission process.

In response to these demands, the university suspended the admission process for reserved quota seats.

Source: UNB