SUST to host international conference on political studies | University News

Prof M Aminul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of the university and special assistant to the education adviser, will be present as chief guest at the conference's opening session chaired by Prof AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury, vice chancellor of the university.

The Department of Political Studies at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet is all set to host a two-day international conference titled "Politics, Society, and Development" starting tomorrow.

The department is organising an international conference for the first time in its 29-year history, said Prof Zayeda Sharmin, member secretary of the conference organising committee.

Prof M Aminul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of the university and special assistant to the education adviser, will be present as chief guest at the conference's opening session chaired by Prof AM Sarwaruddin Chowdhury, vice chancellor of the university.

Prof Rounaq Jahan, distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and adjunct faculty of Columbia University, USA, will address the conference speaker as a speaker and discuss "The challenge of overcoming past undemocratic practices in Bangladesh".

Prof Zayeda Sharmin said that the conference will include two plenary sessions and 15 parallel sessions, where a total of 110 research papers will be presented. Researchers from Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan, the UK, Italy, Maldives, and other countries will be participating at this conference.

Highlighting the significance of the conference, she said, "The conference will provide an opportunity for students and faculty members to explore contemporary global and national issues as experts from home and abroad will share their insights and findings."

"Researchers will also present recommendations on Bangladesh's political landscape, reform processes, and policy directions, offering practical suggestions for the government and development agencies," she said.

She said, "A significant number of young researchers will participate in the conference, giving them a platform to academically express their views on society and governance. The discussions will also reflect the aspirations of the public, particularly in the wake of last year's July uprising."

Source: The Daily Star