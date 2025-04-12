SUST to host int'l conference on sustainable blue economy | University News

A total of 123 research papers focusing on various aspects of Bangladesh's ocean-based economy will be presented.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) is set to host a two-day international conference on the blue economy titled "Sea Planning for Developing Sustainable Blue Economy", beginning on April 15.

The event will bring together over 200 participants from eight countries, including policymakers, researchers, scholars, educationists, development organizations, government ministries, students, and members of coastal fishing communities.

The conference is part of the ongoing project 'Collective Management of Sundarban Mangrove and Swatch of No Ground's Reserved Sea Area of Bangladesh', supported by the German Federal Ministry and GIZ, Germany's primary development agency.

Prof Subrata Sarkar, a member of the organizing committee, said the conference will significantly contribute to the growth and sustainability of the country's blue economy.