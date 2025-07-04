SUST to launch 13 new departments to enhance academic excellence | University News

SUST to launch 13 new departments to enhance academic excellence

The new departments include Aeronautical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Material Engineering, Law, Aviation, and Al-Quran and Islamic Studies.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) is set to introduce 13 new departments to foster national development and produce skilled human resources.

Professor Dr. Md. Sajedul Karim, deputy vice-chancellor at the university, confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

He said that the decision to launch 13 contemporary departments in our university in line with the world has been passed by the Academic Council.

These departments will be launched in phases subject to the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Currently, SUST operates 27 departments under six faculties, with no new departments added in the past 17 years, except for Oceanography.

The university is also developing infrastructure, including halls, academic buildings, mosques, and residential facilities. The introduction of these departments is expected to transform SUST into a more comprehensive institution, fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people of Sylhet, added the professor.

The university has officially requested UGC approval for the new departments, which are planned to commence from the 2026-27 academic year, subject to approval.

source : unb