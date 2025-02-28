Sustainable dev is impossible without environmental protection: Adviser Rizwana | interim government News

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the 75th anniversary of Dhaka University’s Department of Geography and Environment held in Central Play Ground if DU on Friday, she warned that prioritising infrastructure projects like metro rail, high-speed trains, and flyovers without environmental considerations would lead to a severe crisis for future generations, said a media release sent from her ministry on Friday.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and the Ministry of Water Resources, has emphasised that sustainable development cannot be achieved without safeguarding the environment by controlling air, water, soil, and noise pollution.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion marking the 75th anniversary of Dhaka University’s Department of Geography and Environment held in Central Play Ground if DU on Friday, she warned that prioritising infrastructure projects like metro rail, high-speed trains, and flyovers without environmental considerations would lead to a severe crisis for future generations, said a media release sent from her ministry on Friday.

“We must ask ourselves—why is living in Dhaka so difficult? Why can’t we sit and think in peace? Noise pollution, air pollution, river contamination, and food adulteration have reached alarming levels. Yet, we often only acknowledge these issues without taking meaningful action,” she said. “Now is the time for collective efforts to make our country pollution-free.”

The event was also addressed by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan and Professor Dr. Kazi Matin Uddin Ahmed, Dean of the Faculty of Earth and Environmental Sciences, as special guests.

Presided over by Professor Dr. Md. Shahidul Islam, chair of the Department of Geography and Environment, Manowar Hossain Khan, Member Secretary of the 75th Anniversary Celebration Committee, addressed the event with Sarwar Alam, a former student of the department, moderating it.

Drawing a personal connection between her work and the department’s academic focus, Rizwana said, “We live in an environment where we are constantly disturbed by the blaring sound of loudspeakers. We need to create a space where noise pollution remains within acceptable limits.” She praised the department for banning polythene and single-use plastics on its premises and urged individuals to take personal initiatives to reduce plastic pollution.

"A civilised and sustainable society cannot be built without a sense of responsibility towards the environment," she added. Addressing students, she expressed hope that graduates from the department would grow into responsible administrators, corporate leaders, and professionals with a strong commitment to environmental sensitivity.

“If you have any suggestions on how to assist the Ministry of Environment and the Department of Environment, please share them with me. Your input will help us take more effective measures,” she said. "We aim to build a future where environmentally friendly development is prioritised, and I trust that the Department of Geography and Environment will play a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens."

Present and former teachers, students of the Department of Geography and Environment of Dhaka University, their family members, environmentalists, and invited guest from various professions were present at the event.

Source: UNB