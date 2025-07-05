Tarique compares overthrown AL leaders’ repression to Karbala tragedy | Miscellaneous News

“The battle of Imam Hussain’s forces will always inspire us to stand against all forms of tyranny, so that such cruel oppressors can never rise again,” he observed.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said the brutal repression by the deposed leaders of the Awami League was similar to the cruelty shown by Yazid’s forces in Karbala.

“Over the last 16 years, the fallen Awami fascist regime established a rule of extreme oppression and injustice through fake elections, snatching away people’s voting rights, resorting to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, violence, unrest and siphoning off public money abroad,” he said in a message on the occasion of holy Ashura.

Tarique said the Awami League regime also imprisoned BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia with dictated verdicts in politically motivated cases, and by denying her proper medical treatment, pushed her towards death.

“The cruel repression carried out by the ruthless Awami League leaders, who later fled the country, was like the brutality of Yazid’s forces,” he said.

Tarique said the nation must continue its struggle without pause until justice and fairness are truly established in the country, inspired by the spirit of sacrifice shown by Imam Hussain (RA) and his close companions.

“The battle of Imam Hussain’s forces will always inspire us to stand against all forms of tyranny, so that such cruel oppressors can never rise again,” he observed.

The BNP leader paid deep respect to the memory of Martyr Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his martyred family members, and companions, and prayed for the salvation of their departed souls.

“On this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the beloved grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), embraced martyrdom on the land of Karbala while fighting against injustice, oppression and tyranny. This is a day of mourning, respect and sacrifice,” he said.

Tarique said Imam Hussain’s protest against worldly injustice and corruption, and the sacrifice he made, remains a glorious and timeless example for Muslims in Bangladesh and across the world, as well as for all of humanity.

He said the pain and martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), and his sacrifice to uphold Islam, continue to serve as a powerful source of inspiration for people around the world. “At the same time, this event also reveals the message of divine justice, piety, sacrifice, and human dignity.”

Tarique said the martyrdom of Hazrat Hussain (RA) stands as an unmatched example of an ideological struggle against injustice, oppression, and despotism.

“Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions gave their lives in battle against those who, blinded by the lust for power, trampled justice and humanity. The martyrdom of Imam Hussain’s (RA) followers in Karbala continues to inspire oppressed and suffering people across the world to rise against tyranny in every era and every country,” he said.

Source: UNB