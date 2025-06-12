Tarique may return anytime, no govt bar: Home Adviser | Miscellaneous News

Asked about recent push-in incidents by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), the Adviser said those being pushed into Bangladesh are not entering through the proper channel and are being sent back in an inhumane manner.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Thursday said there is no government bar on BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's return to the country and he may come back anytime.

The Adviser made the remarks while talking to reporters during a visit to Salna Highway Police Station in Gazipur on Thursday morning.

Tarique has been living in London since February 2008.

Asked about recent push-in incidents by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), the Adviser said those being pushed into Bangladesh are not entering through the proper channel and are being sent back in an inhumane manner.

He said the Indian High Commissioner has already been informed about the issue, expressing the hope that such push-ins will be stopped immediately.

Highway Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Md Shafiqul Islam, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dr Nazmul Karim Khan, and Gazipur District Police Superintendent Chowdhury Md Jaber Sadeq were, among others, present during the visit.

Source: UNB