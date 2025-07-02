Tarique Rahman calls for staying united for national interests | Politics News

"The national unity of political parties will remain unbroken, keeping in mind that the evil forces of subjugation cannot raise their heads," he said while virtually addressing a discussion at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center here.[inside-ad-1]

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today urged all political parties to stay united for national interests.

"The national unity of political parties will remain unbroken, keeping in mind that the evil forces of subjugation cannot raise their heads," he said while virtually addressing a discussion at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center here.

BNP organized the discussion titled "Mass Uprising 2024: National Unity and Democratic Movement" and a special program in honor of the martyrs' families marking the first anniversary of the July-August Mass Uprising.

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia spoke as the chief guest at the program while families of the July martyrs, injured leaders and activists, as well as top leaders of 63 political parties involved in the "anti-fascist movement", intellectuals, senior journalists and people from various walks of life also joined it.

The families of the martyrs were given crests and honors. A documentary of the uprising was screened.

Tarique Rahman said, "Just as people did not forget the freedom fighters of the 1971 war of independence, the nation will not forget the fighters of 2024. If BNP comes to power, we have the idea of naming various establishments after the martyrs."

Noting that he is raising some ideas for those who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and the people, the BNP acting chairman said, "We want to put the country on a permanent foundation, where all power will be in the hands of the people. Only then, I believe, political corruption and corruption will decrease."

The BNP Acting Chairman said many people were victims of enforced disappearances and murders in the one and a half decade movement against the Awami League rulers.

In the July movement alone, at least 1,500 people from different classes and professions, including 422 BNP members, were martyred while more than 30,000 people were injured and over 1,000 were paralyzed and even children were not spared from being martyred, he mentioned.

In every chapter of Bangladesh's history, many people like martyr Abu Sayeed, Wasim and Mughdha have given their lives in this way, he said.

"The question of the people is - will people continue to give their lives like this?" he said.

Commenting that 54 years is not a short time for a country, Tarique Rahman said, "We do not want to forget the sacrifices of people during this time."

Tarique Rahman outlined some plans to build the country coping with modern world in the future.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, also convener of the 'July-August' Mass Uprising, Mourning and Victory Anniversary Celebration Committee, chaired the event while the committee's member secretary and BNP's mass education affairs secretary, Professor Dr. Morshed Hasan Khan gave welcome address.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Members Mirza Abbas and Salahuddin Ahmed, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Jatiya Party (Zafar) Chairman and Head of 12-Party Alliance Mustafa Jamal Haider,

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Assistant Secretary General Maulana Abdul Halim, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) Barrister Andalib Rahman Partho, Gano Sanghati Andolon leader Jonayed Saki also spoke.

NPP Chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, LDP Secretary General Dr. Redwan Ahmed, National Gano Front Coordinator Tipu Biswas, Biplabi Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju, NCP Joint Member Secretary Ariful Islam Adib,

NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj, Hefazat-e-Islam Dhaka Metropolitan City President Maulana Jonayed Al Habib, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Manjurul Islam Afendi, Bangladesh JSD General Secretary Nazmul Haque Prodhan, Khilafat Majlis Nayeb-e-Amir Ahmed Ali Qasemi, Gano Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Muhammad Rashed Khan,

Syed Ehsanul Huda of the 12-party alliance, Shahadat Hossain Selim, and Mohiuddin Ikram of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam spoke at the program moderated by Dhaka University Professor Abdullah Al Mamun.

BNP standing committee members Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman and Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, central leaders Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Professor Sukomal Barua, Ismail Zabihullah, MA Malik, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Abdus Salam Azad, Barrister Nasir Uddin Ahmed Asim, Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Nazrul Islam Azad, Mir Newaz Ali Newaz, Barrister Mir Helal, Miftah Siddiqui, Nilofar Chowdhury Moni, Dr. Mahdi Amin and others.

Injured persons, martyred families and their family members from different parts of the country were present.

source : BSS