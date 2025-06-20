Tarique Rahman seeks stronger global stance to Rohingya crisis on World Refugee Day | Politics News

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has called for renewed international attention to the ongoing Rohingya crisis, stressing the urgent need for safe and dignified repatriation of the displaced community.

He urged the interim government to intensify diplomatic efforts with Myanmar to create favorable conditions for the safe return of over 14 lakh Rohingya refugees currently residing in camps across Cox's Bazar, particularly in Ukhia and Teknaf.

Highlighted the significance of the World Refugee Day, which observed annually on June 20, he said, "It is observed to respect refugees across the globe and to raise awareness among international leaders about their inhumane conditions."

"The tragic experience of Bangladeshis during the Great Liberation War has not been erased from our memories," he said.

Despite the challenges, he praised the people of Bangladesh for their continued support for the Rohingya population. "This is a shining example of humanity," he said.

Reaffirming to BNP's position, Tarique said the party "expresses full solidarity with the spirit of World Refugee Day" and remains committed to supporting global efforts for the dignity and safe repatriation of forcibly displaced people.

Tarique called on the international community, and various donor agencies to continue to pressure Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya to their country with due dignity.