Tarique Rahman takes responsibility for treatment of July injured | Politics News

'Amra BNP Paribar' Member Secretary and noted agriculturalist Mokchedul Momin Mithun was present there.

বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman and Chief Patron of 'Amra BNP Paribar' Tarique Rahman has taken full responsibility for the treatment and medical care of Md Imran Hossain, an activist from Belabo Upazila in Narsingdi, who sustained serious injuries during the 2024 mass uprising.

Following his directives, a BNP delegation led by Dr Shah Muhammad Aman Ullah, former Joint Secretary General of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), visited Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital this afternoon.

'Amra BNP Paribar' Member Secretary and noted agriculturalist Mokchedul Momin Mithun was present there.

During the visit, the delegation conveyed messages of sympathy and solidarity from BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and eminent cardiologist Dr. Zubaida Rahman.

They expressed concern for Imran Hossain's health and reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting its injured members.