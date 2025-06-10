Tarique Rahman to meet Prof Yunus in London on June 13 | Politics News

Despite being physically ill, he said, Tarique convened a meeting with the party’s Standing Committee members to discuss the upcoming meeting on Monday evening.

প্রধান উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস ও বিএনপির ভারপ্রাপ্ত চেয়ারম্যান তারেক রহমান। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to hold a formal meeting with Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on June 13 (Friday) in London.

“Our acting Chairman has been formally invited to a meeting on June 13 from 9am to 11am London time,” said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Talking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, he said the meeting will take place at the hotel where the Chief Adviser is currently staying in London.

Fakhrul, however, mentioned that there is no specific agenda for the meeting.

Despite being physically ill, he said, Tarique convened a meeting with the party’s Standing Committee members to discuss the upcoming meeting on Monday evening.

“Our standing committee meeting welcomed the initiative. We hope this meeting will play a positive role in resolving the challenges facing the political landscape of Bangladesh,” the BNP leader said.

In the context of recent political developments, he said this meeting could prove to be a major turning point if all goes as planned.

“This meeting is the most significant event at present and holds great importance both nationally and internationally. Many issues could be resolved through this dialogue, and new dimensions may emerge,” Fakhrul said.

He also said the meeting holds immense potential though it ultimately depends on how the Chief Adviser and the BNP acting chairman choose to advance those possibilities.

On behalf of the BNP, Fakhrul said full authority has been given to Tarique to make decisions during the meeting.

Source: UNB