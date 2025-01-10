Teach students with delight: NSTU VC urges teachers

Prof. Ismail was addressing a workshop organized by Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at its seminar hall here today.

Vice Chancellor of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) Prof Dr Muhammad Ismail has urged the teachers not the feel pressure with their duties but taking it as a delight.

“There is a mental peace in discharging duties of teaching properly in the workplace. Teachers should find out the peace from the teaching profession,” he said adding the “teach student with delight, not take it as a strain.”

He urged the participants to work with devotion to take the NSTU one step forward in education and research.

NSTU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohammad Razwanul Hoque was present as the special guest while Director of IQAC Prof Dr. Asadun Nabi was in the chair.

Source: BSS