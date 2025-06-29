Teacher evaluation system proposed in JU Senate | University News

"Teacher or class evaluation systems are important. I urge the newly nominated syndicate members present here to introduce it as a priority," he said.

A Senate member of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Saturday night proposed introducing a teacher evaluation system aimed at improving educational quality.

Muhammad Rezaul Rakib, an associate professor of the Department of Geography and Environment and an elected Senate member (Teachers' Representative category), placed the proposal during the university's 42nd Senate session held at the Senate Hall.

Source: BSS