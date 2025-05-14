Teacher-student relations should be humane: Dr Bidhan | School News

The relations between the teachers and students are very important in schools and everyone will uphold the relation if it is based on humanity, the adviser said.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjon Ray Poddar spoke at a view exchange meeting at the Natore Zila Parishad auditorium today. Photo : PID

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjon Ray Poddar today said the relations between the primary level teachers and students should be humane to consolidate the foundation of education and develop human resources.

"The students would develop as human resources in future if the relation is based on humanity," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with the headmasters of the primary schools and primary education related officials of the district at Natore Zila Parishad auditorium here.

The relations between the teachers and students are very important in schools and everyone will uphold the relation if it is based on humanity, the adviser said.

The co-curriculum activities should be emphasized side by side the syllabus based on morality and consolidated team spirit among the students, he said, adding that through this process, they would be developed and made efficient manpower in future.

Dr Bidhan Ranjon said that the students would be made literate in the classrooms by developing their efficiency in reading. They should be made skilled in mother tongue and mathematics for achieving success in future life, he added.

The success of a school depends on the leadership quality of the headmasters as they can contribute to building a discrimination-free efficient nation, the adviser said, adding that to achieve this target, the headmasters would have to maintain good relations with the guardians and local communities.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Natore Ashma Shaheen, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana, Director General of the Primary Education Directorate Abu Nur Md Shamsuzzaman, its Director (Policy and Operation) Md Kamrul Hassan and District Primary Education Officer Md Golam Nabi, addressed the meeting.

The adviser also inspected the activities of 'Room to Read' at Boraigram Government Primary School under Boraigram upazila here in the morning.

Source : BSS