Teachers under MPO system threaten to siege Shikkha Bhaban demanding pay hike | School News

Shikkha Bhaban is the office of Directorate General of Secondary Education under the education ministry.

The teachers of the secondary-level schools under the monthly pay order system on Saturday threatened to siege the Shikkha Bhaban demanding nationalisation of their jobs and a rise in their festival and medical allowances and house rent before the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

They said that the government must immediately take steps to implement the announcement made in March by the then education adviser Wahiduudin Mahmud to increase the festival, medical and recreation allowances and house rent of the MPO teachers from this Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the banner of the Unity Council of Teachers and Employees they held a grand rally in front of the National Press Club on the day, pressing for their 11-point demand.

They said that they raised their demand for the nationalisation of education because they wanted the existing discrimination between the government and non-government teachers to end.

Earlier on March 5, the then adviser for the education ministry Wahiduudin Mahmud announced an increase in the festival, medical and recreation allowances and house rent of the teachers from this Eid-ul-Azha and a fund was also created to provide them with retirement benefits.

His announcement came after teachers under the MPO system staged a strike for 22 days. Following the announcement they on March 6 postponed their strike till the next Eid-ul-Azha.