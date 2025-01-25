Technical glitch disrupts dhaka metro service

Passengers said that the train halted mid-track just before reaching Uttara South station and remained stationary for approximately 15 minutes. It was eventually brought back to Uttara Centre station, where passengers were asked to disembark.

A technical issue temporarily disrupted Dhaka Metro Rail services on the Pallabi-Motijheel route, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for nearly an hour on Saturday.

The incident caused significant delays and overcrowding at stations before partial service resumed.

According to sources at the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the problem began after 1 PM when the last train departing from Uttara Centre station towards Motijheel encountered difficulties.

The metro authorities then worked to resolve the issue, operating the train without passengers.

Partial service between Motijheel and Pallabi resumed after an hour. But trains travelling from Uttara to Motijheel are yet to return to their regular schedule.

The Dhaka Metro Rail system, inaugurated to great fanfare, has quickly become a vital part of the city’s transportation network.

Offering a faster, more reliable alternative to the heavily congested roadways, it has earned widespread popularity among commuters.

DMTCL assured passengers that measures are being taken to prevent similar issues in the future and to ensure the reliability of metro services.

Source: UNB