Tehran launches massive drone strike in counter-attack on Israeli sites | Miscellaneous News

Some 200 Israeli aircraft took part in Friday's operation, hitting about 100 targets, he said, adding that the attacks were ongoing.

Israeli army chief spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, in the aftermath, Iran had launched more than 100 drones toward Israel and that "all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats.”

The Israeli strikes that targeted the country's nuclear program and killed at least two top military officers, raising the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Multiple sites around the country were hit, including Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility, where black smoke could be seen rising into the air.

Meanwhile, Israel, Iraq, Iran and Jordan shut down their airspace to all flights as a precaution.

