Telegram boss to leave fortune to over 100 children he has fathered | Lifestyle News

Telegram boss to leave fortune to over 100 children he has fathered

"They are all my children and will all have the same rights! I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death," Mr Durov told French political magazine Le Point.

The founder of instant messaging app Telegram, Pavel Durov, says the more than 100 children he has fathered will share his estimated $13.9bn (£10.3bn) fortune.

Mr Durov claimed he is the "official father" of six children with three different partners, but the clinic "where I started donating sperm fifteen years ago to help a friend, told me that more than 100 babies had been conceived this way in 12 countries."

He also reiterated that he denies any wrongdoing in connection with serious criminal charges he faces in France.

"I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account," he said.

The BBC has approached Mr Durov for comment.

The 40-year-old said he had written a will now because his job "involves risks – defending freedoms earns you many enemies, including within powerful states".

Mr Durov also addressed criminal charges he faces in France, where he was arrested last year after being accused of failing to properly moderate the app to reduce criminality.

He has denied failing to cooperate with law enforcement over drug trafficking, child sexual abuse content and fraud. Telegram has previously denied having insufficient moderation.

"Just because criminals use our messaging service among many others doesn't make those who run it criminals," he added.

source : BBC