Temperature may fall till Wednesday: BMD

Weather during the period may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere in the country, the BMD said.

The day and night temperatures may fall over the country in five days till Wednesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said today.The BMD, in its latest weather bulletin in the morning, predicts light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Rangpur division in 24 hours commencing 9:00am today.

Besides, light to moderate fog may occur at places over the country during late night till morning.

Today, the met office recorded the country's lowest temperature at 9.3 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia while Dhaka's minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius.

Wind direction and speed at Dhaka will be west-northwesterly at six to 12 kilometres per hour.

Source: the daily star