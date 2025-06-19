Tensions at secretariat as employees continue protests | Jobs News

They later marched through the secretariat premises in protest.

Secretariat employees staged fresh protests on Thursday again, demanding immediate repeal of the Public Service Ordinance, threatening a tougher action programme if their demands are not met.

The employees were seen gathered beneath the buildings of the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Public Administration, chanting slogans and rallying against the ordinance.

Speaking at the demonstration, Nurul Islam, co-chairman of the ‘Sochibaloy Kormochari Oikkya Forum’, said, “This movement will continue until the ordinance is fully repealed.”

Earlier, the draft of the ordinance was approved at an advisory council meeting on May 22, which allows dismissal of government employees for four types of disciplinary violations based solely on a show-cause notice, without any formal departmental proceedings.

The ordinance was formally issued on May 25.

During the days leading up to the ordinance’s issuance, secretariat employees had already staged demonstrations, work stoppages, and sit-in programmes and submitted memorandums to several advisers, urging the government to reconsider.

The government employees have been protesting the ordinance since May 24.