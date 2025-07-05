TESOL Holds AGM and Elects Central Governing Committee | Miscellaneous News

The election was conducted under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner, Professor AMM Hamidur Rahman, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Daffodil International University and Co-Election Commissioner, Dr. Md. Monir Uddin, Assistant Professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka.

TESOL Society of Bangladesh successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Central Governing Committee (CGC) Election for the 2025–2027 term on Friday, July 4. The event took place in the Faculty Lounge of the Arts Building at the University of Dhaka.

The election was conducted under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner, Professor AMM Hamidur Rahman, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Daffodil International University and Co-Election Commissioner, Dr. Md. Monir Uddin, Assistant Professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka.

The afternoon began with the AGM where the President, Professor Sayeedur Rahman, IML, University of Dhaka delivered a welcome speech, the General Secretary, Ms Hasna Khanom, Senior Lecturer at BIL, BRAC University, presented an annual activity report and the Treasurer presented final reports of the association. Later, the general and life members of the TESOL Society of Bangladesh participated in the election by casting their votes for candidates who expressed a commitment to promoting excellence in English language education and teacher development across the country.

The newly elected Central Governing Committee (2025–2027) is as follows:

● President: Mr. M Hamidul Haque, Senior Assistant Professor and Head, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh

● Vice President I: Dr. Mian Md. Naushaad Kabir, Associate Professor, Department of English Language, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka

Vice President II: Dr. Syeda Farzana Sultana, Assistant Professor, ENH, BRAC University

● General Secretary: Mr. Mizanur Rahman, Assistant Professor, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka

● Joint Secretary: Ms. Nushrat Ara, Lecturer, Institute of Modern Languages, University of Dhaka

● Joint Secretary: Ms. Dipty Rahman, Lecturer, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh

● Treasurer: SM Atiqur Rahman, Former Lecturer, Department of English, Daffodil International University.

● Executive Committee Members:

1. Ms. Hasna Khanom, Senior Lecturer, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University

2. Mr. Akibur Rahman, Lecturer, Department of English, American International University-Bangladesh

3. Ms. Sharmin Sultana Rima, Lecturer, BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), BRAC University

4. Mr. Mirazul Islam, Teacher, MASCO School, Kanchan

5. Md. Nasim Fardose Sajib, Assistant Professor, Department of English, World University of Bangladesh

6. Ms. Atiya Tafannum, Lecturer, ENH, BRAC University

7. Dr. Liza Sharmin, Professor, Dean, Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences, Daffodil International University

8. Ms. Antara Ibnat, Lecturer, CLS, University of Liberal Arts, Bangladesh

TESOL Society of Bangladesh remains committed to fostering a dynamic professional community, strengthening ties with international TESOL bodies, and expanding opportunities for research, training, and collaboration within the English language teaching community.