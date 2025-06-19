Govt decides to observe August 5 as Student-People Uprising Day | interim government News

The day will be officially celebrated every year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Advisers at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.

The government has decided to declare August 5 as a public holiday to mark the Student-People Uprising Day.

After the meeting, Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki revealed this information at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy.

Farooqui said a preliminary decision has been taken today to celebrate the August 5 as the Student-People Uprising Day.

He said it will be passed in the cabinet meeting on next Sunday and a gazette notification will be issued on Monday to this end.

The adviser said the August 5 is going to be a national day, so the Student-People Uprising Day will be celebrated every year in the future.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam was present at the press briefing.

source : BSS