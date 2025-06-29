The surprising health benefits of mangoes, says nutritionist | Lifestyle News

Mangoes also contain beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, further enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms.

Mangoes, often called the "king of fruits," are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health, according to a report by asianetnews.

Nutrition experts say mangoes are rich in polyphenols, vitamins C and A, minerals, and antioxidants, making them highly beneficial for the human body. The high levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants in mangoes help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system.

Mangoes also contain beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, further enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms. The significant amount of vitamin A present in mangoes is known to improve vision and prevent dry eyes.

Additionally, antioxidants like zeaxanthin and lutein, found in mangoes, play a crucial role in protecting the eyes from harmful blue light and reducing vision problems associated with aging. Mangoes are also a good source of vitamin C, which helps protect the skin, keeping it youthful and radiant.

Experts highlight that mangoes aid digestion due to the digestive enzymes they contain. Their high fiber content promotes a healthy, balanced gut microbiome and helps prevent constipation.

The fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium, which help stabilize heart rate and regulate blood pressure. Furthermore, the antioxidants and fiber in mangoes assist in lowering LDL or “bad” cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, and protecting blood vessels from inflammation.

According to nutritionists, mangoes are especially beneficial for managing hormone-related disorders such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). They are rich in B vitamins, particularly vitamin B6, which helps balance mood, regulate hormonal fluctuations, and reduce oxidative stress.

The presence of vitamin B6 and glutamic acid in mangoes also contributes to improving mood, memory, and cognitive function, while helping manage stress, anxiety, and overall mental health. Vitamin B6 plays a vital role in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

Experts say the high nutritional value of mangoes can positively impact mood and energy levels. Vitamin B6, known as a natural mood booster, increases the production of serotonin, often referred to as the "happiness hormone."