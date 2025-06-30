The surprising health benefits of mangoes, says nutritionist | Lifestyle News

Nutrition experts say mangoes are rich in polyphenols, vitamins C and A, minerals, and antioxidants, making them highly beneficial for the human body. The high levels of vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants in mangoes help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system

Mangoes, often called the "king of fruits," are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients that contribute to overall health, according to a report by asianetnews.

Mangoes also contain beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, further enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms. The significant amount of vitamin A present in mangoes is known to improve vision and prevent dry eyes.

Experts highlight that mangoes aid digestion due to the digestive enzymes they contain. Their high fiber content promotes a healthy, balanced gut microbiome and helps prevent constipation.

The fruit is also rich in potassium and magnesium, which help stabilize heart rate and regulate blood pressure. Furthermore, the antioxidants and fiber in mangoes assist in lowering LDL or “bad” cholesterol, reducing blood pressure, and protecting blood vessels from inflammation.

The presence of vitamin B6 and glutamic acid in mangoes also contributes to improving mood, memory, and cognitive function, while helping manage stress, anxiety, and overall mental health. Vitamin B6 plays a vital role in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine.

source : newage