Third phase of cluster university admission begins | Admission News

The Cluster Admission Committee informed that failure to pay the fee online and submit original documents within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of the initial admission.

The third phase of the primary admission process for the first year undergraduate (honours) programmes under the cluster system at 19 public universities for the 2024-25 academic session began today.

According to a press release, the process will continue till July 10, and the initial admission fee has been fixed at Taka 5,000.

The Cluster Admission Committee informed that failure to pay the fee online and submit original documents within the stipulated time will result in cancellation of the initial admission.

It also warned that such candidates will be denied any future admission or quota-based opportunities at any of the cluster universities.

The online fee payment window will remain open from 12 noon on July 8 till 11:59 pm on July 9.

Original copies of SSC and HSC (or equivalent) mark sheets must be submitted to any university within the cluster between 10 am on July 9 and 3 pm on July 10.

Applicants wishing to cancel their initial admission must appear in person at the respective university where the original documents were submitted.

Source: BSS