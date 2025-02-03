Titumir college students block Mohakhali-Gulshan road | College News

Meanwhile, around 10 students have been on a hunger strike for the past five consecutive days in front of the college gate. Three of them have already been hospitalised, while others are continuing the strike with saline support, according to Mainuddin, a master's student of the Economics department.

Students of Government Titumir College again blocked the Mohakhali-Gulshan road, putting barricade in front of the college gate at 12:20pm today, demanding the upgradation of the institution to a university.

Protesters placed bamboos on the road and used handheld microphones to announce that no vehicles, except emergency ones, would be allowed to pass until their demand was met.

Last night, the protesting students announced that they will keep Gulshan-Mohakhali road and railway lines in Mohakhali blocked from 11:00am to 10:00pm today.

The students had initially planned to start their blockade programme at 11:00am, but it was delayed due to Saraswati Puja celebrations on campus, Mainuddin said.

"We will continue blocking the roads until our demand is fulfilled. Once more students join, we will move towards the Mohakhali intersection," he added.

Titumir students observing the blockade programme for the fifth day.

