Titumir College students block road again, demand university status | University News

Students of Government Titumir College staged a protest this morning, blocking the road in front of the college's main gate to demand its upgrade to a university.

The protesters pressed home their seven demands, including granting Titumir College autonomous university status, publishing an academic calendar, forming a dedicated university administration, and conducting admissions for the 2024-25 academic session.

Rasel Sarwar, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station, confirmed that students had blocked both sides of the road around 11:30am, and the blockade remained in place as of writing this report at 1:00pm.

The students also said that they would launch a strict programme if their demands were not met.

Source: The Daily Star