Titumir college students block road for the third day | College News

Titumir college students block road for the third day

01/02/2025
Students of Government Titumir College resumed their protest in the capital's Mohakhali for the third consecutive day today, blocking the Mohakhali-Gulshan road.

Yesterday, they issued an ultimatum demanding that the institution be declared a university by 4:00pm today. Otherwise, they would block any roads or railways in Dhaka North indefinitely under a programme titled "Barasat Barricade to North City".

Witnesses said several hundred students, including both current and former ones, brought out a procession from the campus around 4:30pm and marched towards the Mohakhali rail gate area.

Witnesses said both sides of the Mohakhali-Gulshan road remained blocked since then, causing traffic congestion.

Around 6:15pm, they brought out another procession and headed towards the Gulshan-1 intersection, reports our correspondent.

The students also threatened to announce tougher movements unless their demands were met.

The student said they would strongly resist any attempt to politicise their demand.

Source: The Daily Star