Titumir college students block road for the third day | College News

Titumir college students block road for the third day

Students of Government Titumir College resumed their protest in the capital's Mohakhali for the third consecutive day today, blocking the Mohakhali-Gulshan road.

Yesterday, they issued an ultimatum demanding that the institution be declared a university by 4:00pm today. Otherwise, they would block any roads or railways in Dhaka North indefinitely under a programme titled "Barasat Barricade to North City".

Witnesses said several hundred students, including both current and former ones, brought out a procession from the campus around 4:30pm and marched towards the Mohakhali rail gate area.

Witnesses said both sides of the Mohakhali-Gulshan road remained blocked since then, causing traffic congestion.

Around 6:15pm, they brought out another procession and headed towards the Gulshan-1 intersection, reports our correspondent.

The students also threatened to announce tougher movements unless their demands were met.

The student said they would strongly resist any attempt to politicise their demand.

Source: The Daily Star