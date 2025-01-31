Titumir college students continue hunger strike, lift road blockade | College News

The students' demands include seven key points, but their primary focus is the transformation of Titumir College into a full-fledged university.

Students of Government Titumir College have continued their mass hunger strike this morning, demanding the college be upgraded to a university along with necessary facilities such as student residences and academic buildings.

After barricading the road throughout the night, protesters lifted the blockade around 4:00am considering public suffering, said Ali Ahmed, one of the protestors.

This morning, around 20 students were stationed in front of the college gate, with 10 of them on hunger strike, he added.

Ali said the college principal had sent a messenger expressing solidarity with the students.

"The principal conveyed that he stands with us," he said.

The students' demands include seven key points, but their primary focus is the transformation of Titumir College into a full-fledged university.

Md Mehedi Hasan, a student from the accounting department, said that the number of students on hunger strike has grown.

"Yesterday, five students were on hunger strike; today, it's 10. Two have already been hospitalised," he said.

When asked about their next course of action if the demands remain unmet, he said that hunger strikes are among the strongest forms of protest.

"But if necessary, all 35,000 students will decide what to do next," he said.

"A blockade at the Mohakhali rail line is also under consideration," he added.

Yesterday, Titumir College students began protesting on the road in front of the college at Mohakhali around 11:30am, creating massive traffic disruption and suffering for people travelling between Mohakhali and Gulshan-1, as well as adjacent areas where the traffic congestion cascaded.

Source: The Daily Star