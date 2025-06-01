Tk 7.9 lakh crore govt expenditure target for FY 2025-26: Asif Mahmud | interim government News

Tk 7.9 lakh crore govt expenditure target for FY 2025-26: Asif Mahmud

Dainikshiksha Desk
Dainikshiksha Desk
interim government 01/06/2025 04:39 pmPublished:
- +
interim government 01/06/2025 04:39 pmPublished:
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan shared the information in a post on his verified Facebook account.

#caretaker government #Asif Mahmud

Tk 79 lakh crore govt expenditure target for fy 2025 26 asif mahmud

The government has set its expenditure target for the fiscal 2025-26 at Tk 7.90 lakh crore, reflecting a Tk 7,000 crore reduction compared to the current fiscal year's budget.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan shared the information in a post on his verified Facebook account.

He said the interim government aims to approve a more restrained budget than the previous one in order to help restore macroeconomic stability and control inflation.

Finance Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed will formally present the national budget for FY 2025-26 to the nation tomorrow.

#caretaker government #Asif Mahmud