Tk 7.9 lakh crore govt expenditure target for FY 2025-26: Asif Mahmud | interim government News

The government has set its expenditure target for the fiscal 2025-26 at Tk 7.90 lakh crore, reflecting a Tk 7,000 crore reduction compared to the current fiscal year's budget.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan shared the information in a post on his verified Facebook account.

He said the interim government aims to approve a more restrained budget than the previous one in order to help restore macroeconomic stability and control inflation.