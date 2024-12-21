Traffic advisory for today's ‘Spirit of July Concert’

Alternative routes: Vehicles heading to Gulshan, Banani, and Mohakhali from Uttara or the airport can take the U-turn before Radisson Hotel or the U-loop under the Banani overpass. Those travelling to Gulshan-Banani-Mohakhali can use the airport and Kuril ramps of the elevated expressway. Vehicles bound for Uttara, Tongi, or the airport can use the Banani ramp.

On the occasion of the "Spirit of July Concert", featuring world-renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, special traffic arrangements have been announced to ease vehicular movement in Dhaka.

The concert, organised by Skytracker Limited, will take place at the Bangladesh Army Stadium today from 2:00pm onwards.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) yesterday issued a public notice, signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, detailing traffic guidelines to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and maintain order around the venue.

Toll-free expressway access: From 2:00pm to 11:00pm, the expressway can be used toll-free via the Airport, Kuril, and Banani ramps.

Traffic disruptions: Movement from Tongi-Uttara towards Gulshan-Banani-Mohakhali via Staff Road Rail Gate to Navy Headquarters crossing may face disruptions.

Alternative routes: Vehicles heading to Gulshan, Banani, and Mohakhali from Uttara or the airport can take the U-turn before Radisson Hotel or the U-loop under the Banani overpass. Those travelling to Gulshan-Banani-Mohakhali can use the airport and Kuril ramps of the elevated expressway. Vehicles bound for Uttara, Tongi, or the airport can use the Banani ramp.

Ramp closures: The flyover loop from the ECB premises to Banani will remain closed. Vehicles from the ECB area can use the ramp in front of Kurmitola Hospital to head towards Banani. Motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, battery-operated rickshaws, and bicycles are not permitted to use the expressway ramps.

The DMP has urged all residents to cooperate with traffic authorities and adhere to the directives to avoid congestion and ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

Meanwhile, the army has made special arrangements to ensure smooth access to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and minimise public inconvenience. Vehicles carrying air passengers from Dhanmondi and Farmgate areas will be allowed to enter the cantonment through Jahangir Gate, according to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

These vehicles will be permitted to travel to the airport via CMH and Zia Colony, provided passengers present their flight tickets. This special route will be operational from 2:00pm to 11:00pm.

Additionally, ambulances carrying patients will receive priority access to this route during the same hours.

source: the daily star