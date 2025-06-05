Transparent, ethical financing key to strong political parties: Nahid | Miscellaneous News

In a post titled 'Finally the Beginning of a New Bangladesh' on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, Nahid announced the party's commitment to reshaping the country's political financing landscape.

National Citizens Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has said transparent, accountable and ethical financing is the strong foundation of a political party.

"The new political party floated in the context of the student-led July mass uprising in 2024, NCP has developed a 'finance model' for its operation, which is completely new in the country's political sphere. As you know, a transparent, accountable and ethical financing is the strong foundation of a political party," said Nahid.

He said the financial structure under which the existing political parties have operated their parties in the last fifty years is quite opaque and flawed.

Extortion, tender rigging and money laundering were the main sources of financing, he added.

To address these long-standing issues, the NCP has launched a citizen-driven initiative titled 'Your Donation, Future Bangladesh (Apnar Onudaney, Agamir Bangladesh).'

Nahid also highlighted various channels for donations, including an official party website.