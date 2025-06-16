Travel ban imposed on Shakib Al Hasan | sports News

Judge Md Jakir Hossain issued the order following a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission assistant director Sazzad Hossain, said ACC deputy director for public relations Akterul Islam.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Court imposed a travel ban on 15 people, including former Awami League lawmaker and national cricketer Shakib Al Hasan on Monday over allegations of corruption, embezzlement, illegal investment in the stock market and amassing illegal wealth.

According to the ACC’s petition, the accused are currently under investigation for embezzling a huge amount of money and investing hundreds of crores of taka in the stock market through illegal means.

The other people who are barred from leaving the country are Department of Cooperatives’ deputy

The ACC stated that allowing these people to leave the country could hamper the inquiry.