Trump blocked Israeli plot to assassinate Iran’s Khamenei: Reports | Miscellaneous News

Major outlets including CNN, the Associated Press, CBS News, and NBC News have also confirmed the existence of the plan and Trump’s decision to block it.

US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to multiple media outlets.

Reuters, citing two unnamed US officials, reported that Israeli authorities recently informed the Trump administration of an opportunity to carry out the assassination, but Trump declined to approve the operation.

Reuters quoted an unnamed Trump administration official as saying that officials were “not even talking about going after the political leadership” until such time as Iran had killed an American citizen.

Source: UNB