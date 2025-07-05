Trump hints Gaza ceasefire deal possible next week | International News

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump welcomed Hamas's statement that it had responded to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal "in a positive spirit."

ডোনাল্ড ট্রাম্প। ছবি : সংগৃহীত

US President Donald Trump has expressed optimism over the prospects of a Gaza ceasefire, saying a breakthrough could come as early as next week.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump welcomed Hamas's statement that it had responded to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal "in a positive spirit."

However, he noted he had yet to receive a full briefing on the status of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Israeli military attacks have intensified across the Gaza Strip, leaving at least 18 Palestinians dead since midnight, according to Gaza health officials.

In Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, an Israeli strike hit al-Shafi’i School, killing at least five people and wounding several others.

In central Gaza, Israeli forces also bombed the Abu Breik family home in the Maghazi refugee camp, killing two people.

The overnight assault included an attack on tents sheltering displaced civilians in al-Mawasi, which left at least seven dead.

The Palestinian Information Center and Quds News Network report the overall death toll from Israeli operations across Gaza has reached 18 in the past few hours. More updates are expected.

source: UNB