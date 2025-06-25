Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize over Israel-Iran ceasefire | Miscellaneous News

Carter also acknowledged the complexity of the Middle East, saying Trump displayed both courage and clarity in achieving the breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in securing the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

The nomination came from Republican Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia, who submitted a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee praising Trump’s “extraordinary and historic role” in ending the armed conflict and preventing Iran—described as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism—from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“President Trump’s influence was key to forging a swift agreement that many thought impossible,” said Carter, who has represented Georgia’s 1st District since 2015. He said Trump’s actions reflect the Nobel Prize’s core principles: promoting peace, preventing war, and fostering global harmony.

Carter also acknowledged the complexity of the Middle East, saying Trump displayed both courage and clarity in achieving the breakthrough.

Trump announced the Israel-Iran ceasefire on Monday night, suggesting the conflict be named the “12 Day War.” This announcement came just two days after Trump ordered unprecedented US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities to support Israeli military actions.

Under Nobel rules, national lawmakers, university professors, and other qualified individuals can nominate candidates for the prestigious prize. However, Trump himself expressed doubt over winning, citing previous peace efforts that went unrecognized.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do,” Trump posted on Truth Social last Friday, following his administration’s role in brokering peace between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He added, “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get one for stopping the war between India and Pakistan, I won’t get one for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo.”

